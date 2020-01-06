$5K reward offered for escaped inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Crime Stoppers and U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for an inmate who escaped prison last week.
Dillon Williams, 27, remains on the run after escaping Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Friday.
A second inmate, David May, also escaped but has been captured.
Williams was convicted in Marshall County for aggravated assault and residential burglary.
Their escape comes after a week of violence and unrest across Mississippi prisons.
Five inmates have been killed in state prisons since Sunday, three of the deaths occurring at Parchman.
If you know where Williams may be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
