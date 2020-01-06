Hinds Co. removes administrator, attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to get rid of the current county administrator and board attorney.
James Ingram will replace Carmen Davis as interim administrator.
Scherrir Prince will take over as interim attorney for Peter Teeuwissen.
Two supervisors questioned why they were being replaced and why it wasn't discussed before Monday's meeting.
The supervisors went into executive session and didn’t say why Davis and Teeuwissen were removed.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.