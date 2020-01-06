Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. Cousins finished with 242 yards and one TD passing, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on the opening possession of overtime to give Minnesota the ball on the Saints 2-yard line and set up the winning score. Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, but had two turnovers.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Narrowly missing out on an NFC playoff bye came back to haunt the Saints right away. A series of missed opportunities led to yet another excruciating exit from the postseason in 26-20 overtime loss at home to sixth-seeded Minnesota. The Saints were done in by the combination of a missed field goal, two uncharacteristic turnovers and untimely penalties. One penalty nullified what looked like a successful fake punt. Another caused a 10-second runoff at the end of regulation, likely depriving the Saints of extra chances for a go-ahead touchdown from the Vikings 26 in the final minute.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 4 South Carolina to a 93-78 win over Alabama. The win extended the Gamecocks’ winning streak to eight games and snapped the Crimson Tide’s five-game home winning streak. Freshman Zia Cooke scored a team high 20 points for the Gamecocks, who have won their first two Southeastern Conference games.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Danberry and Rickea Jackson scored 17 points each and No. 15 Mississippi State beat Georgia 73-66 to extend the nation's longest road win streak to 13. Eleven of Danberry's points came in the fourth quarter, including six in a 8-0 run to start the period to give MSU some breathing room at 56-47. Three of the baskets came after consecutive turnovers by Georgia which finished 23 miscues. The victory was the sixth straight for MSU. Stephanie Paul had 15 points and nine rebounds for Georgia.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Amber Ramirez had four of her seven 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 25-point outing and No. 20 Arkansas cruised to an 86-70 win over Auburn. Chelsea Dungee, who added 19 points, had seven of her nine first-quarter points to cap off a 10-point run for a 12-9 lead midway through the first quarter. After an Auburn basket, Ramirez scored the next 11 points, including 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions. Her 3-pointer in the final minute made it 26-12 after one quarter. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way. Daisa Alexander and Brooke Moore had 19 points apiece for the Tigers,
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas won the Sentry Tournament of Champions after thinking he had thrown it away. Thomas had a two-shot lead with three holes to play when he made two bogeys. Xander Schauffele had a 7-foot birdie putt to win in regulation and missed for a three-putt par. Patrick Reed joined them in the three-way playoff. He twice had putts to win on the 18th in extra holes, missing from 30 feet and 12 feet. With one hole to play before darkness, Thomas recovered from another poor shot with a superb wedge to 3 feet for the winning putt.