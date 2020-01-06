Governor Bryant working with officials to ‘restore order and control’ at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The investigation continues into a rash of riots and violence into the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Governor Phil Bryant spoke out on Twitter, saying he has been working with MDOC, MHP and MEMA officials to “restore order and control at the prison in Parchman.”
“Inmate needs are being met, and I have ordered the investigations to continue,” the Governor said.
Congressman Bennie Thompson confirmed over the weekend that he is also planning to call for an investigation into the state’s prison system.
Thompson said on Twitter that he is requesting an investigation “into the ongoing failures in safety, security, health, and environmental standards within the Mississippi Department of Corrections" and the crisis must be quickly addressed.
Five inmates were killed in state prisons just last week, with three of the murders taking places at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. MDOC officials contribute four of the five to violent “disturbances."
Two inmates were discovered missing from Parchman during an emergency count Saturday morning. David May, 42, has since been recaptured, but the hunt continues for 27-year-old Dillion Williams, who is serving time for aggravated assault and burglary.
The 39 page report shows that many of the cells in the prison either had no power, no pillows, no mattresses -- and some lacked all three.
Black mold was found in one of the cell showers while another shower was being used to store milk cartons. Some cells are simply listed as “inoperable.”
Birds nests were also found in some cells along with some windows having no screens.
In the Unit 29 Kitchen report, the inspector noted a fly trap covered with flies and dead flies in the steam table.
Milk and food was not labeled or had no date and mold was growing on the door flaps of the cooler.
Prep rooms were inoperable but were still being used to store food.
In the Unit 26 Kitchen report, it is written “toilet leaking in kitchen bathroom.”
There was also a fly seen in a pot of water being prepared to cook. After seeing this, the inspector advised the cook to empty the pot.
In a section of the report named “Cold Storage” is has written “Shoes, inmate pants, mop bucket and chemicals stored inside cooler” and that it was “raining in freezer.”
In a section named “MSP Unit #31 Food Sanitation” it says that spoiled food was discovered inside a stove and that chemicals were being stored inside the pantry.
Some washing machines and dryers in the prison were also inoperable.
