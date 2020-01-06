Four charged in case of woman killed after bullet entered her bedroom on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people have been charged after 24-year-old Jteira Myers was shot to death in the bedroom of her home on New Year’s Eve.
Emonyae Sanders, 18, Jaterrious Yates, 20, and 30-year-old Antwon Johnson are each charged with murder and shooting into a dwelling.
Forty-seven-year-old Stacey Sanders has also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in relation to the incident.
Myers’ mother said she was standing in her bedroom when the bullets came into the home.
Jteira was a 24-year-old special needs adult who attended Global Treatment Center. She graduated from Wingfield High School in 2015.
Friday afternoon, investigators were searching in the area of Myers’ home. Police said these arrests are connected to the searches.
Police say additional arrests are possible.
