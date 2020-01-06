First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; late-week storm threat

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold over the region through Wednesday with highs rebounding into the 60s through the afternoon hours. Our next weather maker will begin to take shape through the latter half of Thursday – continuing into Friday and Saturday. We’ll start seeing an increase in moisture with a few afternoon showers Thursday. Highs will make their way into the middle to upper 60s. We’ll have a few scattered showers Friday – though most of the rain and storms will move through Friday night into Saturday morning. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. Rain will exit through Saturday evening. Sunshine returns Sunday ahead of another wet weather maker into early next week.