First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; late-week storm threat

MONDAY: A cool start to the day as we head back to work and school – expect sunshine to give way to more clouds by the afternoon hours. Highs will be warm in the middle to upper 60s. Overnight, a quick moving front will bring a chance for a few showers as we fall to the lower to middle 40s.
TUESDAY: The quick moving system may still feature a shower or two early – but we’ll trend dry and clearer through the day. Breezy northwest winds will usher in temperatures in the 50s. We’ll turn completely calm overnight amid clear skies – a light freeze will be possible by early Wednesday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold over the region through Wednesday with highs rebounding into the 60s through the afternoon hours. Our next weather maker will begin to take shape through the latter half of Thursday – continuing into Friday and Saturday. We’ll start seeing an increase in moisture with a few afternoon showers Thursday. Highs will make their way into the middle to upper 60s. We’ll have a few scattered showers Friday – though most of the rain and storms will move through Friday night into Saturday morning. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. Rain will exit through Saturday evening. Sunshine returns Sunday ahead of another wet weather maker into early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
