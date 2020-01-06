Coming up at 6 AM (Monday, January 6, 2019)

WLBT News at 6 AM
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 6, 2020 at 5:54 AM CST - Updated January 6 at 5:54 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As you head back to work and school following the holidays, here’s a look at some big stories we’re tracking this Monday.

  • An inmate who escaped from Parchman is still on the run this morning on the heels of deadly violence in state prisons
  • Reporter Reggi Marion is LIVE as Congressman Bennie Thompson calls for a federal investigation
  • Live in Ridgeland, where the National Park Service will close part of the multi-use trail along the Natchez Trace for nearly a month
  • A heartbreaking loss for Who Dat Nation as the Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings
  • We will have a recap and hear from quarterback Drew Brees

Grab your cup of coffee and join our morning news teams at 6 a.m.

