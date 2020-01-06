After 6 trials, District Attorney recuses himself from 1996 quadruple murder case

Curtis Flowers speaks with reporters as he exits the Winston-Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility in Louisville, Miss., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Flowers' murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias was he was granted bond by a circuit judge and is free, with a number of conditions for the first time in 22 years. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: AP)