After 6 trials, District Attorney recuses himself from 1996 quadruple murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - District Attorney Doug Evans announced Monday that he has recused himself from the Curtis Flowers case.
Evans had prosecuted Flowers in all six of his prior trials for killing four people at Tardy Furniture on July 16, 1996.
“While I remain confident in both the investigation and jury verdicts in this matter, I have come to the conclusion that my continued involvement will prevent the families from obtaining justice and from the defendant being held responsible for his action,” wrote Evans.
Flowers was released from the Winston Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility in December after a judge granted him bond.
He had been jailed since 1997.
Judge Joseph Loper was critical of Evans, saying his office had failed to submit a written response to the defense motion for bail, a motion to dismiss the indictments, and a motion to disqualify Evans from further participation in the case.
It is now up to new Attorney General Lynn Fitch to decide how to proceed with Flowers, who is currently out on bond.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.