Woman struck by car, killed while walking on Hwy. 49 in Yazoo Co.

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car in Yazoo County.
The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department was first called to the scene for a crash involving a deer on Highway 49 near the Yazoo County High School.
When they arrived on scene they found that it wasn’t a deer but a woman that had been hit by a car.
The woman has been identified as 39-year-old Shea E. Parker of Yazoo City. Officials believe that Parker was walking northbound in the right lane of Highway 49 when she was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
The truck was also traveling northbound in the right lane when the crash occurred.
Parker died as a result of her injuries.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling this investigation.
