Woman struck by car, killed while walking on Hwy. 49 in Yazoo Co.

Woman struck by car, killed while walking on Hwy. 49 in Yazoo Co.
By China Lee | January 5, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated January 5 at 4:15 PM

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car in Yazoo County.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department was first called to the scene for a crash involving a deer on Highway 49 near the Yazoo County High School.

When they arrived on scene they found that it wasn’t a deer but a woman that had been hit by a car.

The woman has been identified as 39-year-old Shea E. Parker of Yazoo City. Officials believe that Parker was walking northbound in the right lane of Highway 49 when she was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The truck was also traveling northbound in the right lane when the crash occurred.

Parker died as a result of her injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling this investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.