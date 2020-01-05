Wanted: Man on run after stealing unmarked patrol from Crystal Springs’ officer

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs patrol car is missing and police are searching for the man who took off in it.
Jesmond Deounta Rockingham’s car was stopped around 7:00 Sunday morning.
As the officer approached the car, Rockingham took off and went about two blocks before hitting a utility pole.
Rockingham got out of the car and ended up in a struggle with the officer.
He eventually overpowered the officer and was able to get away in the patrol car.
It is an unmarked Ford Crown Victoria.
They have reason to believe Rockingham may now be in the Jackson area.
