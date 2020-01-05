Wallis’ late layup wins it for JSU

JACKSON, Miss. - With foul trouble keeping him on the bench for much of the night, JSU’s Venji Wallis only had three points on Saturday night, but they proved to be the biggest three points of the game. A layup from the senior forward with 20 seconds left put the Tigers up for good as they held on to beat Alabama State 70-67.
Tristian Jarrett led the way with 31 points and finished with a team-high 10 field goals and 10 free throws along with two steals and six rebounds. The junior notched his two 30 point game of the season and is averaging 20.3 points a game. Roland Griffin scored 14 points and was 8-of-11 from the free-throw line. Since returning to the lineup, Griffin is averaging 15.2 points a game and 7.4 rebounds per game.
Jayveous McKinnis was a force around the rim, hauling in 10 rebounds while putting up eight points and four blocks. Jackson State finished 22-of-57 from the field, 34 rebounds, and 38 points in the paint. The Tigers led for 29:17 minutes of the game on their way to improving to 4-10 overall and 1-0 in SWAC play.The Tigers return to the court on Monday for a home matchup with Alabama A&M beginning at 5:30 p.m. in conference play.
