Wallis’ late layup wins it for JSU

Jayveous McKinnis was a force around the rim, hauling in 10 rebounds while putting up eight points and four blocks. Jackson State finished 22-of-57 from the field, 34 rebounds, and 38 points in the paint. The Tigers led for 29:17 minutes of the game on their way to improving to 4-10 overall and 1-0 in SWAC play.The Tigers return to the court on Monday for a home matchup with Alabama A&M beginning at 5:30 p.m. in conference play.