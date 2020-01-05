Saints season ends in overtime loss to the Vikings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kirk Cousins connected with Kyle Rudolph for a 4-yard touchdown in Overtime to end the Saints season, 26-20.
The Saints trailed by ten points in the fourth quarter. They cut into that deficit when Drew Brees hooked up with Taysom Hill for a 20-yard touchdown. Will Lutz followed that up with a 49-yard field goal to force Overtime.
Dalvin Cook racked up 94 yards in the contest by ground. The Florida State alum found the end zone right before halftime, with a 5-yard touchdown run. In the second half, he crossed the goal line again from a yard out. His second score of the day staked the Vikings to a 20-10 advantage.
The Saints only touchdown of the first half came courtesy of a Alvin Kamara 4-yard TD run, making the score 10-3. The Saints got into the red zone after Hill connected with Deonte Harris for a 50-yard connection.
The Black and Gold defense setup the first score of the contest. “Jackrabbit” Jenkins forced a fumble, and Vonn Bell recovered Adam Thielen’s turnover. Lutz nailed a 29-yard field goal to get the Saints on the board, 3-0.
The Vikings will now head to San Francisco to face the Niners.
