Lucky shines as JSU women score win in SWAC opener

JSU (3-8, 1-0 SWAC), which has now defeated ASU (3-9, 0-1) three times in a row, dominated from start to finish. The Lady Tigers shot 52.9 percent (9-of-17) in the opening period and also went 6-of-6 at the charity stripe. JSU was effective on offense in the second quarter and converted 75 percent (9-of-12) of its shot attempts For the game, JSU shot 57.4 percent (35-of-61) from the floor, while the Hornets were limited to 36.5 percent (23-of-63) from the floor.