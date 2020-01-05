Lucky shines as JSU women score win in SWAC opener

JACKSON, Miss. - Kaisah Lucky scored a season-high 18 points and handed out 11 assists to record the double-double and lead the Jackson State women’s basketball team past Alabama State 94-62 Saturday afternoon in the SWAC opener at the Lee E. Williams Athletics & Assembly Center.
JSU (3-8, 1-0 SWAC), which has now defeated ASU (3-9, 0-1) three times in a row, dominated from start to finish. The Lady Tigers shot 52.9 percent (9-of-17) in the opening period and also went 6-of-6 at the charity stripe. JSU was effective on offense in the second quarter and converted 75 percent (9-of-12) of its shot attempts For the game, JSU shot 57.4 percent (35-of-61) from the floor, while the Hornets were limited to 36.5 percent (23-of-63) from the floor.
Dayzsha Rogan, the reigning SWAC Player of the Week, finished with 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field. The Ripley, Mississippi native also went 6-of-6 at the free-throw line. Marneisha Hamer added 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor while hauling in seven rebounds. Ameshya Williams added 10 points and nine rebounds.
JSU returns to play Monday and hosts Alabama A&M. The start is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.