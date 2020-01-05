La. Tech blasts Southern Miss again, 78-50

RUSTON, La. (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi sophomore forward Tyler Stevenson turned in the first double-double of his career, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden Eagles fell 78-50 to Louisiana Tech University Saturday night.
It marked the second time in five days USM (4-11, 0-2 Conference USA) had fallen to the Bulldogs (11-3, 2-0). La. Tech opened C-USA play with an 81-49 victory on Dec. 30 in Hattiesburg.
The Bulldogs broke the game open down the stretch of the first half, using a 15-2 run to grab a 41-26 halftime lead.
USM coughed up 21 turnovers, as La. Tech outscored the Golden Eagles 27-4 off points from turnovers. The Bulldogs also hit 12 shots beyond the 3-point arc, while USM managed two.
In two games against Tech, USM shot 2-of-30 from 3-point range.
Stevenson scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while sophomore guard Gabe Watson scored a team-high 18 points. Senior forward Leonard Harper-Baker did not score, but grabbed eight rebounds.
Freshman forward Isiah Crawford scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, came up with three steals and handed out three assists for the Bulldogs.
Junior guard Kalob Ledoux hit four, 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 20 points, junior guard Amorie Archibald had 10 points and eight assists and senior guard Daquan Bracey added 10 points.
USM will travel to the University of Texas-El Paso for an 8 p.m. tip off Thursday.
