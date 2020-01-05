Cool Morning, Pleasant Afternoon

Starting out near freezing this morning, followed by warmer weather throughout the day as highs reach the middle 60s under lots of sunshine. Aside from Tuesday, temperatures remain above average for much of the week. Also, a few showers return Tuesday morning, but nothing widespread. A better opportunity for rain arrives late next week or the weekend. This system will have the potential to produce strong to severe storms Friday into Saturday morning. We’ll get more specific on the details over the coming days.