Brandon families hold prayer vigil for MDOC employees and inmates after week of violence

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A week of violence inside of several state prisons brought people in Brandon together to pray.
“We’ve been asking for change for a while, for over a year now and everyone knew this was coming. So here we are," said Amanda Hamilton, director of Mississippi Dreams Prisoner Family Support.
Families held candles and sang outside of Crossgates United Methodist Church, Saturday.
Hamilton and others prayed for the safety of inmates like her son, and MDOC employees.
“MDOC is supposed to take care of and protect the inmates and that’s not happening and so you don’t know. Like I said, I haven’t heard from my son in a couple of days, so you don’t know what really is going on,” she said.
Hamilton and others are now looking for change in the coming legislative session. Her group hopes the conversation of prison reform and higher wages for MDOC employees can prevent this from happening again.
“Just keep in prayer. Pray the holy spirit on MDOC and their employees. They matter as well," said Hamilton.
