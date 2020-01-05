BOLO issued for two escaped inmates missing from Parchman prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has issued a BOLO for two escapees from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Dillion Dewayne Williams and David Lee May escaped from the prison on Friday, 3 January 2020.
The inmates may be traveling in a 2011 Black GMC Truck, bearing Mississippi license plate 1AE7344. The stolen truck has a black pipe running boards on each side and a “Cotton” tag displayed on the front bumper.
Williams was convicted in Marshall County for aggravated assault and residential burglary. May was convicted in Harrison County for aggravated assault.
Prior convictions consist of possession of a controlled substance, burglary, jail escape, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information relating to the above individuals is asked to contact the MDOC at 662- 745-6611 or Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530.
Their escape comes after a week of violence and unrest across Mississippi prisons.
Five inmates have been killed in state prisons since Sunday, three of the deaths occurring at Parchman, where May and Williams escaped from.
