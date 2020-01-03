Weekend weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plenty of clouds tonight after record rainfall yesterday. Thursday was the wettest day since October and a new record rainfall of 4.15 inches was set for the date. After lingering showers today and tonight, expect sunshine to develop Saturday. It will turn into a nicer day with temperatures tonight and in the morning bottoming out in the 40s. We should only reach the lower and middle 50s Saturday, despite sunshine, especially in the afternoon. Sunday will start off cold with frosty conditions and temperatures in the lower 30s during the morning. We’ll reach the lower and middle 60s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The next chance for rain will come our way later Monday and Tuesday. Northwest wind tonight at 5mph, becoming breezy Saturday increasing to near 15mph with higher gusts. Average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:08pm.