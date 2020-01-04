Two inmates escape Mississippi prison after week of violence

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two prisoners escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman early Saturday morning.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) says David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27, were discovered to be missing around 1:45 a.m.
MDOC says May was serving time for aggravated assault in Harrison County and Williams was in for aggravated assault and burglary in Marshall County.
Their escape comes after a week of violence and unrest across Mississippi prisons.
Five inmates have been killed in state prisons since Sunday, three of the deaths occurring at Parchman, where May and Williams escaped from.
Police say you should call (662) 745-6611 or your closest law enforcement agency with any info on their locations.
