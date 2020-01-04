Republican senate delegation reacts to Iran air strike

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. air strike ordered by President Donald Trump.
Trump accused the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force of “plotting to kill” many Americans.
U.S. Senator Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the attack in Jackson Friday.
She is in favor of the move against Iran.
“Early this morning we were watching so many people supporting the president and then you were watching people say we should not have done this. The president told them exactly what would happen. He put the line in the sand, and they crossed over it and I am certainly supporting that,” said Hyde-Smith.
Senator Roger Wicker says he has confidence in the President and the national security team and describes Soleimani as an Iranian state sponsored terrorist.
“We know that there will be what I call asymmetrical responses. I can guaranty you this, this decision was not made in a vacuum and it was not made on the spur of the moment,” said Wicker.
The Republican delegates know there may be a response from Iran but say it will be handled.
The Senate and House expect to be briefed on the air strike when they return to Washington Monday.
