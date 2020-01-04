MONGRUE: New year, new coach

It was always going to be tough to follow the success Dan Mullen brought, but bringing in Moorhead was pretty much universally approved when he was brought over from Penn State. The 8-5 record the Bulldogs posted in 2018 is the best first-year mark that any MSU head coach has posted since 1939. But the other side of the coin says that a 7-9 record in the SEC wasn’t enough from Moorhead to show that he could elevate MSU to that next tier in the conference ranks.