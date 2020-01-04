Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LT. GOVERNOR-APPOINTMENTS
Reeves nominates 1 to ethics board, 2 to education boards
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is nominating a former director of the state Republican Party to serve on the state Ethics Commission. Reeves said Friday that attorney Spencer Ritchie is his choice to fill a vacancy on the eight-person board. Reeves also announced that he is nominating former state Sen. Nancy Collins of Tupelo to the nine-member state Board of Education. Reeves is also nominating businessman Bill Billingsley of Madison to serve on the Charter School Authorizer Board. Reeves' second term as lieutenant governor ends next week, and he becomes governor on Jan. 14.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi prison chief says 4 of 5 killings done by gangs
Mississippi's outgoing prisons chief says at least some of the five killings of inmates since Sunday stem from gang violence, as guards struggle to maintain control of restive inmates. A fifth inmate was found killed before dawn Friday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Denorris Howell was found before 3 a.m. in his cell, covered in blood with a neck wound. Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says investigators believe four of five killings were committed by gang members. She says Mississippi's prison system is in “trying times.” Prisons statewide remained locked down, confining inmates to cells and blocking visitors.
ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI SENATE
Trump-loyal Mississippi senator qualifies for reelection
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi has filed papers to run for reelection. She said Friday that she stands with President Donald Trump on issues including border security. A Democratic challenger, Mike Espy, is reminding voters about a “public hanging” comment Hyde-Smith made in 2018. Hyde-Smith said she was praising a supporter, but Espy said the comment dredged up Mississippi's painful racist history. Mississippi Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says if Democrats retake the Senate, that will be the “first step into a thousand years of darkness.” Mississippi's other Republican U.S. senator, Roger Wicker, says he and Hyde-Smith are ”teammates."
MISSISSIPPI-ENVIRONMENTAL AGENCY
Mississippi environmental agency director leaving his job
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says he's leaving his job this month. Gary Rikard announced his plans Friday. He becomes the latest of several state agency directors to depart with the transition from one governor to the next. Rikard's last day on the job will be Jan. 13. That is the day before Tate Reeves is inaugurated to succeed fellow Republican Phil Bryant as governor. Rikard has led the environmental agency since September 2014.
MISSISSIPPI STATE-MOORHEAD
Mississippi State fires coach Joe Moorhead after 2 seasons
Mississippi State has fired football coach Joe Moorhead after just two seasons. The Bulldogs went 14-12 under Moorhead, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State. He was hired after the 2017 season when Dan Mullen left Mississippi State for Florida. Moorhead took over a team with high expectations in 2018, but the Bulldogs finished a disappointing 8-5. This season, with a rebuilding team, Mississippi State went 6-7. It slipped into the postseason with a one-point victory against rival Mississippi in the regular-season finale and then lost 38-28 to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-FLOODING
Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
Flood watches and warnings are covering much of the South as torrential rains are flooding roads and highways and filling rivers and streams close to their banks. The National Weather Service said early Friday that most of the flooding advisories covered parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Forecasters said some of the worst conditions were in Mississippi, where firefighters rescued at least 10 people from a flooded neighborhood. The National Weather Service said a dam failed near Raymond, Mississippi, flooding some cars. No serious injuries were reported. In metro Atlanta, standing water on freeways snarled traffic as cars and trucks slowed down to creep along.