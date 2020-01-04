Homes in Presidential Hills damaged by flash flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in Presidential Hills said the flooding from Thursday night has left them fearful and frustrated.
Alma Scott lives on Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive, near her granddaughter. The two stayed together when it happened.
“Water was up to her knees, and she couldn’t even get to her house... It’s very frustrating, every time that it rains, there’s a fear of flooding,” said Scott.
Mud and water sat in the home Friday afternoon. Waterlogged walls and furniture are a reminder of what Scott called a common occurrence in this neighborhood.
“The last time, several times, you have to have emergency vehicles to come in and rescue the seniors that are not able to get out. And we had to have a boat the last time to rescue residents down towards the end of the street,” she said.
Residents believe a broken dam causes the water to rise so often. As they wait for a solution, Scott said her granddaughter will live with her.
“She’s trying to get help now -- trying to salvage some things and trying to get her home cleaned up where it can be livable again. Maybe, if she will be able to move back in," said Scott; "we are homeowners, tax payers, and we have to live with that fear. It’s not comfortable.”
