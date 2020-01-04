Clearing, Cool, and Dry

After a wet couple days, we are finally drying out for the weekend... Starting out in the upper 40s this morning, but due to chilly air blowing in from the north, temperatures hold in the middle to upper 50s this afternoon along with a clearing sky. Dipping to near freezing tonight, followed by warmer weather Sunday as highs reach the middle 60s with lots of sunshine. Aside from Tuesday, temperatures remain above average for much of next week. Also, showers return Tuesday, but nothing widespread. A better opportunity for rain arrives late next week. We’ll get more specific on the details over the coming days.