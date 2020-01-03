UPS truck, several other cars stuck in floodwaters around the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several streets around the metro have become inundated with water after heavy rains on Thursday.
People in Jackson, Clinton and Pearl are all reporting flooding especially in low-lying areas with poor drainage.
Vehicles are also being swept away in the flood waters, including a UPS truck that got stuck in on Hemingway Cir. Jackson. People on social media airing their frustrations as water has crept into yards, driveways, and into some houses. Take a look.
