UPS truck, several other cars stuck in floodwaters around the metro
UPS truck stuck in floodwaters on Hemingway Cir. in Jackson.
By China Lee | January 2, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 9:03 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several streets around the metro have become inundated with water after heavy rains on Thursday.

People in Jackson, Clinton and Pearl are all reporting flooding especially in low-lying areas with poor drainage.

Vehicles are also being swept away in the flood waters, including a UPS truck that got stuck in on Hemingway Cir. Jackson. People on social media airing their frustrations as water has crept into yards, driveways, and into some houses. Take a look.

