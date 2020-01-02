Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A flash flood watch continues through noon Friday. Heavy rain will impact the area this evening and tonight with lightning, gusty winds and the potential for some severe weather. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either, but all of this weather should be dying down by between 8pm and midnight. Expect lows tonight in the 50s. Total rainfall should be between 2 and 4 inches from what’s ahead and what we’ve already had. Rain will be scattered around the area Friday. Heavy or rain or severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be in the 60s. The weekend looks pretty nice right now with partly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny weather on Sunday. Saturday will reach only into the 50s for highs. Sunday will be warmer in the 60s. Another chance for rain will develop early next week. West wind tonight at 10 mph, turning from the southwest at 5mph Friday. Average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:08pm.