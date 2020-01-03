SWAC play starts for Alabama St., Jackson St.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Tristan Jarrett, Jayveous McKinnis, Roland Griffin and Venjie Wallis have combined to account for 62 percent of Jackson State's scoring this season and 59 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Alabama State, Tobi Ewuosho, Brandon Battle, Leon Daniels, Kevin Holston and Jacoby Ross have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Alabama State scoring, including 83 percent of the team's points over its last five games.EFFICIENT EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 48 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 10 over the last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.