Residents in Jackson frustrated with ongoing drainage problem

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The floodwater was rising high on Springfield Circle in Jackson, Thursday.
It gave residents like Lynn Winston a hard time. “That’s my house over there," she gestured, "and you can’t back out. I’ve had to call in to work at night time due to the high water.”
Bigger vehicles may be able to make it through, but Winston's car is much lower to the ground.
“My car now is parked down the street, which is an inconvenience because I have to walk across the grass; which is sloshy, to get home.”
Adrienne Ealy said she called out of work 5 times last year due to flooding. An ongoing problem that residents feel is being ignored.
“Very frustrating because I have to call in for work that I can’t, get in -- I can’t go out to go to work so I have to call in and wait until it goes down.”
“Several people have called in and nothing has been happening. They came out like a few weeks ago to unclog it and nothing happened. I think it made it worse because it’s not moving,” said Ealy.
We reached out to Charles Williams, city of Jackson engineer. Part of his reply said the drainage system needs to be replaced and they’re are looking for funding to do so.
No estimated time on when that will take place.
