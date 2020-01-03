REPORT: MSU mulling over Moorhead’s future

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - After the Music City Bowl, Joe Moorhead mentioned that the 2019 Mississippi State football season had enough drama to fill a book. Now, there may be one more chapter to added to that.
Multiple reports surfaced on Thursday evening that MSU Athletic Director John Cohen is considering parting ways with Moorhead following the Bulldogs 38-28 loss to Louisville in Nashville. It was a disappointing ending to a season that was littered with off-the-field issues that began in August with multi-game suspensions of 10 players and ended with an altercation in practice that sidelined starting quarterback Garrett Shrader for the bowl.
Following a win over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving, it appeared that there was no doubt that Moorhead would remain as the Bulldogs’ coach. He even reportedly landed an extension that would keep under contract through the 2023 season after originally signing an extension last May that locked him in through 2022. However, the loss to Louisville and the events leading up to it has apparently raised concern.
Cohen stayed back in Nashville to attend the annual American Baseball Coaches Association meeting but was unable to make his speaking engagement on Thursday.
Moorhead was hired by MSU to replace Dan Mullen prior to the 2018 season. In two years under Moorhead, the Bulldogs have posted a 14-12 overall record and a 7-9 record in the Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State has earned bowl appearances in each of the last two season, but have yet to post a victory.
