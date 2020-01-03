Police investigating near home of woman killed on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A heavy JPD presence on Belvedere Drive in south Jackson could be related to the New Years Eve homicide of 24-year-old Jteira Myers.
Neighbors say this is the second visit police have made to this home since that tragic event. Myers was killed at a home just one street over after a bullet went through her bedroom wall and struck her while she was sleeping.
JPD spokesman Sergeant Roderick Holmes would only tell 3 On Your Side that officers were serving a search warrant.
Police detained at least one person Friday afternoon, and could be seen sifting through garbage and using metal detectors on the property.
This is a developing story.
