Police investigating near home of woman killed on New Year’s Eve

One person has been detained.

January 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 5:59 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A heavy JPD presence on Belvedere Drive in south Jackson could be related to the New Years Eve homicide of 24-year-old Jteira Myers.

Neighbors say this is the second visit police have made to this home since that tragic event. Myers was killed at a home just one street over after a bullet went through her bedroom wall and struck her while she was sleeping.

JPD spokesman Sergeant Roderick Holmes would only tell 3 On Your Side that officers were serving a search warrant.

Police detained at least one person Friday afternoon, and could be seen sifting through garbage and using metal detectors on the property.

This is a developing story.

