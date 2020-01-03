Third inmate this week killed in stabbing at Parchman

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WLBT) - One inmate is dead and another was injured in a Friday morning stabbing at Parchman, WTVA reports. The incident happened around 3 a.m. in Unit 29 on Friday.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton identified the deceased victim as Denorris Howell. He was serving 17 years for manslaughter.
The second victim has not been identified, but is also suffering a stabbing injury.
Howell’s murder is the fifth this week at a state prison, despite an ongoing statewide lockdown.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.