Third inmate this week killed in stabbing at Parchman

Another inmate was also injured in the incident.

Denorris Howell. (Source: WTVA)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 3, 2020 at 8:37 AM CST - Updated January 3 at 9:09 AM

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WLBT) - One inmate is dead and another was injured in a Friday morning stabbing at Parchman, WTVA reports. The incident happened around 3 a.m. in Unit 29 on Friday.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton identified the deceased victim as Denorris Howell. He was serving 17 years for manslaughter.

The second victim has not been identified, but is also suffering a stabbing injury.

Howell’s murder is the fifth this week at a state prison, despite an ongoing statewide lockdown.

