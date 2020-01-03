Newly elected Hinds County officials sworn-in

“We are going to prosecute violent crime as quickly as possible and make sure people aren’t languishing in the county jail," Owens said. “We’ve seen an uptick particularly at the end of the year in violent crime, and individuals need to know it will not be tolerated in Hinds County. In addition, we know we have a backlog that needs to be addressed. We’re going to systematically look at who is in jail, which cases are too old to successfully prosecute and find the most responsible way to deal with those cases so we can start 2020 with a fresh start for the community and for the county."