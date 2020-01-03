MSU women dominant in SEC opener

In all, State shot 78 percent for the quarter and forced eight Gator turnovers through 10 minutes of play. A 17-0 run to start the second quarter pushed State’s lead to 32 points, 44-12, with 5:36 to play. Jackson had eight of the 17 points to start the frame for the Maroon and White and ended the second quarter with a team-high 16 total points at the break. Yemiyah Morris added six points in the second quarter as MSU entered the break with a 31-point edge, 55-24.