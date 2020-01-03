Miss. leaders react to U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian general

“President Trump’s reckless actions in the Middle East have made us less secure and risk serious consequences for the security of the homeland by escalating an already volatile situation. We have to be vigilant. I am concerned that a day later we have seen little of substance from the Administration – including the Department of Homeland Security – on how it is planning for any contingencies. DHS’s core mission is to keep us safe from potential attacks, but under this Administration it has been almost singularly focused on immigration and has been without a permanent leader since April.”