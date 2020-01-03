Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FATAL PRISON FIGHT
4th death in Mississippi prisons; judge says other prison OK
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Another Mississippi inmate has died at the hands of a fellow inmate, bringing the death toll to four in disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge has rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh. Sunflower County Corner Heather Burton tells The Associated Press that a 32-year-old male inmate died before noon Thursday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Burton says the inmate, whom she declined to identify pending notification of relatives, had multiple stab wounds. Inmates also set fire to a different cell block but officials say the small fire caused no injuries before it was put out.
MISSISSIPPI ECONOMIC DIRECTOR
Mississippi Development Authority director to step down
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The director will leave a state agency that tries to create jobs in Mississippi. Glenn McCullough said in a statement Thursday that he will step down as head of Mississippi Development Authority at the end of this month. He is one of several state agency directors who are leaving as Mississippi prepares to inaugurate a new governor. Republican Tate Reeves won the governor's race in November and he will take office Jan. 14. New governors typically keep some agency directors and replace others. McCullough is a former Tupelo mayor and former Tennessee Valley Authority chairman. He has led MDA since May 2015.
MISSISSIPPI-HUMAN SERVICES
Mississippi human services agency will get new director
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services is the latest state agency leader to announce his departure. Christopher Freeze will leave his job Jan. 14. That's the same day Tate Reeves will be inaugurated to succeed fellow Republican Phil Bryant as governor. Freeze is a former special agent in charge of the FBI in Mississippi. Bryant appointed him to lead Human Services in August.
DEER HUNTER-RATTLESNAKE
Hunter 1, rattlesnake 0 after scary encounter in deer stand
LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi hunter says he was trapped in his deer stand when a rattlesnake joined him there last month, but the snake ended up the loser. The Hattiesburg American reports Mack Ginn of Lexington heard the snake and then saw it. He was trapped on a wobbly chair, holding his deer rifle. He fired at the snake and missed, but hit it in the head with his second shot. Ginn says he was left with a dead snake, ringing ears and plans to upgrade the blind's flooring.
CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER-BRUNCH
Cultural center honors late civil rights leader with brunch
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A cultural center in Mississippi has hosted a jazz brunch to honor a late civil rights leader. WDAM-TV reports the Hattiesburg Cultural Center hosted the event Wednesday in honor of Jeanette Smith, a prominent leader in the city's civil rights movement in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Smith was 78 years old when she died in Atlanta in 2018. Her late husband, Dr. C.E. Smith, was also instrumental in Hattiesburg's civil rights movement. Both served as the president of the Forrest County NAACP, which they joined in 1959. The station says the center plans on hosting the brunch again next year to honor those that have made a difference for the civil rights organization.
2 BODIES FOUND
Mississippi sheriff: 2 bodies discovered along rural road
LAMAR, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they suspect foul play was involved in the deaths of two people discovered along a rural north Mississippi road. Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby told news outlets the male and female bodies were found by people riding four-wheelers in Lamar on Wednesday afternoon. News outlets report the county coroner's office is determining the causes of death. Goolsby says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation. No additional details have been released.