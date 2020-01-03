Investigators: Pike Co. husband accidentally kills wife while taking his own life

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County husband and wife have died after a tragic shooting on New Year’s Eve.
Pike County Sheriff’s Chief Investigator Chris Bell said that the daughter of Alicia Hemphill Bush found her mother and step-father’s bodies and called law enforcement just before 7 p.m. at their home on Fernwood Road.
Bell said it appears her step-father, Stuart Bush, pulled the trigger of a high powered gun in an attempt to end his life. His wife appeared to be standing behind him when the trigger was pulled.
Investigator Bell said the bullet when through Bush and also struck Mrs. Bush, killing them both.
Bell said law enforcement had been called to the home several times prior to the December 31st shooting in an attempt to prevent Bush’s suicide attempts.
“We do not believe he was trying to harm her. She would always call us when he was threatening to harm himself and we’d go out,” Bell said.
No one was home with the couple when the incident happened.
