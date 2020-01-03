Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Top NBA draft choice Zion Williamson has returned to practice with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Duke star says he ‘felt really good’ after his first practice since he had arthroscopic knee surgery right before the season opener in October. Williamson says he cannot yet forecast when he'll make his regular-season debut. Coach Alvin Gentry says it won't happen during a two-game road trip that begins Friday in Los Angeles against the Lakers. Williamson averaged more than 23 points and six rebounds in four preseason games.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU star safety Grant Delpit has switched positions and played through an injury this season. His stats are down from year. He was still good enough to win the Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back. Delpit heads into the national championship game against Clemson feeling healthy and playing about as well as he has all season. The same goes for LSU's defense across the board.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Ridder ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to lead No. 23 Cincinnati to a 38-6 victory over Boston College in the weather-delayed Birmingham Bowl. The Bearcats reached 11 wins for the second straight season and fourth in program history, bouncing back from two straight losses to No. 15 Memphis. The Eagles were outgained 459-164 in total yards to finish a turbulent postseason. Coach Steve Addazio was fired after seven seasons and star tailback A.J. Dillon declared for the NFL draft and skipped the bowl game. Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell led the team through the bowl game, while newly hired Jeff Hafley was on hand as a spectator after finishing his duties as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator.
NEW YORK (AP) — David Stern shrugged off cries of conspiracy after the Knicks won the 1985 draft lottery, sending Patrick Ewing on the way to New York. Stern knew he wouldn't do anything illegal to help the Knicks, or any of the big boys. He did far more for the little guys. Minor markets like Sacramento and New Orleans needed Stern more. His efforts helped them retain teams that might otherwise have been playing elsewhere. He even had the league take over the franchise in New Orleans. Those teams thanked Stern for his role in their success after he died Wednesday at 77.
UNDATED (AP) — Former Maryland football coach D.J. Durkin has been hired as an assistant coach by Mississippi. Durkin was fired by Maryland during the 2018 season following the death of a player who had collapsed during offseason conditioning drills. He spent part of this past season as a consultant with the Atlanta Falcons. Durkin will join new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's defensive staff. He had stints as defensive coordinator at Michigan and Florida before being hired as head coach at Maryland at age 37. He went 10-15 in two seasons with the Terrapins. Reports of dysfunction in the football program emerged after the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. He collapsed during conditioning drills because of heat-related illness.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Danberry scored 21 points and freshman Rickea Jackson added a season-high 20 to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 93-47 victory over Florida in a Southeastern Conference opener. Danberry was 10 of 11 from the field with eight assists and Jackson 9 of 11 with two 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who extended their win streak versus the Gators to seven games, the longest win streak in the series for the Bulldogs.