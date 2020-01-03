Georgia stuns Ole Miss in Oxford

The Rebels did not falter, though, closing the frame on an 8-0 run thanks to timely three-point shooting to take a 15-13 lead by the quarter’s end thanks to a buzzer-beater three by Deja Cage (14 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, 3-of-8 3PT). Ole Miss shot 3-of-6 from three-point distance in that first quarter, but would only shoot 3-of-14 the remainder of the game as both teams settled in for a defensive bout.