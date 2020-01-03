First Alert Forecast: showers continue Friday; cooler, brighter Saturday

FRIDAY: Our storm system will continue to be slow to exit the region – expect scattered showers for Friday morning’s commute. Morning 50s will make their way into the 60s through the afternoon hours. Another front will approach the region Friday night, ushering in a blast of chilly air by early Saturday morning.
WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake of our late-week soaker, expect a cooler and breezier Saturday ahead. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s Saturday amid the chilly northerly breezes. A frosty Sunday morning after we dip into the lower to middle 30s. The sunshine will push highs in the lower 60s Sunday afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Into next week, a weak disturbance will move past the area late Monday into Tuesday, allowing for a chance for showers. We’ll dry out through mid-week with temperatures running near or slightly above normal, generally in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another chance for showers and storms may return by the end of the week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.