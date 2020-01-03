Executive Director of MDEQ to step down Jan. 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The executive director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced on Friday that he will be leaving the agency January 13.
Gary C. Rikard has served as the executive director of MDEQ since being appointed by Governor Phil Bryant in September 2014. He previously worked at the agency as an Environmental Engineer and a Senior Attorney in the 1990s before practicing environmental law in the private sector.
“After thoughtful consideration and prayer, I have decided to step down. This is a difficult decision as it is incredibly hard to give up something you love, but my family and I decided it is time to move on to the next chapter of our lives," said Rikard. “The past five years have been some of the most enjoyable of my life. I have such great respect and admiration for the MDEQ staff, and the friendships that I have made will be lifelong. I have truly enjoyed coming to work."
Rikard earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Christian Brothers University, completed graduate studies in environmental engineering at the University of Mississippi School of Engineering, and holds a juris doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law.
