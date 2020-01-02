Saints intensity heats up with the playoffs here

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the Saints, finishing 13-3 is great. But now the regular season is over and the postseason is here, they know it really doesn’t mean a thing. Everyone inside the locker room understands, now that the postseason is here, the intensity cranks up.
“That playoff experience, it’s single elimination. You know how important each play is, each drive is, each quarter is. So just having that attention to detail, and just that sense of urgency the will help,” said Terron Armstead.
“I think it brings out a different atmosphere. I think it brings out a different mentality. The game speeds up, the game changes dramatically this week, and it’s going to continue into the playoffs. I think guys , their antennas need to be up a little bit more. Their awareness needs to be up a little bit more, and just be ready to go play a fast-paced game,” said Jared Cook.
Drew Brees said the way Saints have been able to channel the heartbreak of the last two postseasons, and use it as fuel, says a lot about this group. Now that the playoffs are here they have a chance to play for the ultimate goal.
