One dead, two injured after fight at Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One inmate is dead and two are injured after a fight at the MDOC Regional Correctional Facility in Chickasaw County, according to Sheriff Jim Meyers.
WTVA reports Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed that 26-year-old Gregory Emary of Hernando was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emary is the third inmate to die at a Mississippi prison this week, despite a statewide lockdown.
One inmate was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for injuries, said Meyers. The other inmate was taken to a hospital in Calhoun County to be treated for lacerations to the head.
Reports of a riot were confirmed by jail personnel early Thursday morning.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
