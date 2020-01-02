Male, female bodies found in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A man and woman’s bodies were found Wednesday afternoon in Benton County, according to our NBC-affiliate WTVA.
Sheriff Robby Goolsby says people riding four wheelers discovered the bodies 20 feet off of Hebron Church Road in Lamar around 3:15 p.m.
Law enforcement suspect foul play in the deaths of the man and woman.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are working the case.
The discovery of the bodies was initially confirmed by Benton County Coroner Larry Hobson.
This is a developing story.
