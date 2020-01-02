Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-PLANE-CRASH-LOUISIANA
Funeral set for mother, son killed in Louisiana plane crash
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mom and son who were on their way to see the Peach Bowl when they died in a plane crash will be laid to rest Thursday. Gretchen Vincent and her son Michael Walker Vincent were on a plane that crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday in Lafayette, killing five of the six people on board. The Vincents will be remembered at a visitation and funeral service at Our Savior's Church in Lafayette. In a nod to the duo's love of Louisiana State University guests are being asked to dress in the school's purple and gold colors.
OFFICER SHOT-LOUISIANA
Louisiana officer shot during traffic stop; suspect arrested
Authorities say a Louisiana police officer was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop. Police say the female Grand Coteau officer was shot while conducting a stop on Louisiana Highway 182. The unidentified officer suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities say the suspect fled on foot but was captured by officers. The suspect's identity was not immediately released. Grand Coteau is about 15 miles north of Lafayette.
MCNEESE ST-VOLLEYBALL COACH
McNeese State names Kristee Porter as new volleyball coach
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — McNeese State University has a new leader at the helm of its girls' volleyball program. Kristee Porter has been named head coach after serving similar stints at Navarro Junior College and Henderson State, Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill announced Monday. Porter replaces Ashleigh Fitzgerald, whose contract was not renewed in 2019. Fitzgerald compiled an 80-109 record in six seasons at the helm, including a 42-54 Southland Conference record.
FIREWORKS-HOUSE FIRE
Improper disposal of used fireworks in La leads to fire
SCOTT, La. (AP) — The improper disposal of fireworks led to a New Year's Day house fire in Scott, officials said. First responders were called to a home shortly after midnight, Wednesday., KATC-TV reported. Fire and smoke were coming from the home's roof by the time firefighters arrived, they made their way into the attic and quickly extinguished the flames. Six people and two dogs safely escaped. Firefighters said an investigation into the incident revealed that the fire was accidental. Apparently, a resident discarded used fireworks that were still smoldering in an outside plastic trash bin that was placed next to the home. Eventually flames spread to an exterior wall before creeping into the attic.
LEAH CHASE-MEMORIAL DINNER
Leah Chase family celebrates legendary late chef's birthday
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The family of legendary New Orleans chef Leah Chase, who died last year, is holding a memorial event at the restaurant she once led featuring many of the dishes she made famous. According to a release from the family, the event will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, on what would have been her 97th birthday. Chase was a civil rights icon and ground-breaking chef who created the city's first white-tablecloth restaurant for black patrons, broke the city's segregation laws by seating both white and black customers, and introduced countless tourists to Louisiana Creole cooking. She died on June 1, 2019.
GOLDEN EAGLES-EASTERN US
About 5,000 golden eagles winter in eastern U.S.
Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S. Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were — particularly in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way. Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.
AP-US-WOMEN-IN-POLITICS-CHILD-CARE
As more women run for office, child care remains a hurdle
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Women are expected to run for office in high numbers in 2020, but many of them face financial hurdles paying for child care while they campaign. Candidates for federal office can tap their campaign accounts to pay for it, but it's a patchwork at the state level. Just six states have laws specifically allowing the use of campaign money for child care. In most states, the law is silent on the issue and up to interpretation. Female candidates say the expense is an unnecessary barrier and shows why more women are needed in positions of power.
PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA
Funeral arrangements made for Louisiana plane crash victims
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Funeral services are being planned for the five people from south Louisiana who died when a small plane carrying them to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl crashed shortly after takeoff. Gretchen Vincent and her son Michael Walker Vincent will be remembered at a joint funeral service on Thursday in Lafayette. The family is requesting people wear purple and gold as a reflection of their love for LSU. Carley McCord will be remembered at a memorial service Saturday in Baton Rouge. Services for the pilot Ian Biggs will be held Saturday in Lafayette. Services for Robert Vaughn Crisp have not been announced.