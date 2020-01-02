JPD investigating six separate shootings in violent start to the New Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A violent ending to 2019 and start of 2020 as police in the Capital City investigate back to back shooting scenes.
One of those turns deadly as a 24-year-old is killed on Shepwood Drive.
Now her mother speaks out about the tragedy.
“I knew something was wrong when I got out and asked what happened,” said Paulette Myers. “He was like Teira’s been shot, and it looks like she’s not breathing”.
Paulette Myers learned the heartbreaking news that her daughter had been shot and killed in her bedroom on New Year’s Eve.
24-year-old Jteira Myers was inside her Shepwood Drive home when the sounds of gunfire and fireworks filled the neighborhood.
“She was laying on the floor in a pool of blood,” said the 47-year-old grieving mother."Looked like she was sleeping. I called her name because I thought she was gonna wake, but she didn’t. She didn’t even move. Her body wasn’t even breathing or moving or nothing. She was just there lifeless".
In a 24 hour period, Jackson police report six separate shootings that injured seven and killed Myers.
New Year’s Day there were separate shootings on Raymond Road.
In the 300 block of Raymond at the Village Apartments a man was shot multiple times around five a.m.
Just before 12:30 a.m. on Raymond Road a man was shot in the upper body in the 700 block.
Around 10 o’clock New Year’s Eve a child was shot in the foot in the 1400 block of Palmyra Street while outside shooting fireworks.
Around 5 p.m. two people were injured when shots were fired into a car in the 400 block of West Woodrow Wilson near Clinton Boulevard.
The violence all began around noon Tuesday in the 3900 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Two children a one-year-old and 13-year-old were shot in a drive by while in the back seat of a car.
One is in critical condition.
So far JPD has not reported any arrests in these separate shootings.
