Gym goers share their New Year’s fitness goals

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - What’s the most popular New Years Resolution? Hitting the gym and living a healthier lifestyle.
At the Gym of Byram, 3 on your side finds about about some big fitness plans from gym goers.
It’s the start of a new year, and and a new decade!
That means it’s time for New Years resolutions and gym goers say... fitness is at the top of their list!
Hello 2020! The new year brings in the opportunity for new chances, and new beginnings.
“It’s time for everyone to start over.. get a mulligan or whatever goals they have going on!”
Curious as to what peoples New Year’s resolutions were heading into the roaring 20′s.
We wanted to take a peak inside The Gym at Byram and see what these gym goers have on their list.
“Basically I just want to get back in shape... get back to the old days!”
“Actually the New Year’s resolutions I have are to be with family more and work on my business.”
For a few people like Jmel Johnson... the new year means picking back up the weights.
“Typically I don’t stick to my goals but this year I will really try to stick to it.”
But for others... this isn't their first rodeo!
“This time of year you will see an influx of people coming in making new goals”
“To get on the machine you want to.. you gotta wait in line. Usually after 2 or 3 months it will taper down a little bit.”
“The best thing about this gym... it’s 24 hours so really you can get in here when the crowd isn’t here!”
Now studies show that 80 percent of resolutions fail by February... So here's a few tips to keep you motivated this year.
“Just stick with them! The pay off will come.”
“Try and get through everyday and make a goal... just set a goal for the day!”
“Don’t set new years resolutions... just decide to do it!"
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.