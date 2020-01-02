One inmate killed, others injured during riot at Parchman

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - One inmate is dead and multiple others were injured during a riot Thursday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood confirmed.
During the same time, emergency personnel also responded to a reported fire in Unit 29 and Unit 30.
Authorities later clarified the fire happened in Unit 30 and the riot happened in Unit 29.
The death and injuries happened in Unit 29.
Several injured inmates were treated at the prison’s hospital and others were taken to local hospitals, Coroner Heather Burton said.
Burton said there are so many injured that the prison’s medical facility cannot accommodate them all.
Unit 29 holds up to 128 inmates, according to WTVA.
Officials managed to contain the inmates in Unit 29.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are still on the prison’s grounds.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.