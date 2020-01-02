Christopher Freeze announces his resignation from the Mississippi Department of Human Services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A third resignation in state government this week. New Year’s Day the Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services announced he is leaving the position effective January 14th.
Christopher Freeze was appointed as head of MDHS in August by Governor Phil Bryant. Prior to that he served as Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Mississippi.
In a statement Wednesday Freeze said over the past five months working together with the staff at MDHS, they have achieved many meaningful and impactful accomplishments and helped set the department on strong footing.
Freeze says his goal is to speak, write and advocate for Mississippi to become a nationwide example of how being a trauma informed state can help everyone pursue a healthy, happy and purposeful life. There is no word on whether he will take another position.
New Year’s Eve, Public Safety Commissioner, Marshall Fisher announced his resignation and Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner, Pelicia Hall said she is leaving for a position in the private sector.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.