ALERT DAY: rain, storms likely Thursday, into Friday

THURSDAY: An ALERT DAY has been issued for central Mississippi ahead of our next weather maker that will be three-pronged. An area of low pressure will begin to intensify, lifting north out of the Gulf of Mexico through the day. With it, a slug of deep moisture will likely hold over the region like a firehose – bringing up the potential localized flooding. Rainfall amounts could be 2-4″, with locally heavier amounts of 5-6″. Amid the rain potential, a severe weather threat will also emerge – strong winds and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out – highest potential will be along and south of I-20. The severe threat will end by early evening. Outside of any storms, gusty winds, upward of 40 mph will be possible. Outside of all that, expect the clouds and rain amid temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. Rain will continue through the overnight period.