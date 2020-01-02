ALERT DAY: rain, storms likely Thursday, into Friday

THURSDAY: An ALERT DAY has been issued for central Mississippi ahead of our next weather maker that will be three-pronged. An area of low pressure will begin to intensify, lifting north out of the Gulf of Mexico through the day. With it, a slug of deep moisture will likely hold over the region like a firehose – bringing up the potential localized flooding. Rainfall amounts could be 2-4″, with locally heavier amounts of 5-6″. Amid the rain potential, a severe weather threat will also emerge – strong winds and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out – highest potential will be along and south of I-20. The severe threat will end by early evening. Outside of any storms, gusty winds, upward of 40 mph will be possible. Outside of all that, expect the clouds and rain amid temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. Rain will continue through the overnight period.
FRIDAY: Rain showers will continue into Friday morning – gradually tapering through the latter part of the day. Expect winds to remain on the breezy side as temperatures run in the 60s. Skies will slowly clear overnight as lows drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will begin to edge into the area through the upcoming weekend – bringing sunshine back amid cooler air. Highs will be in the lower 50s Saturday; rebounding to near 60 Sunday. A weak disturbance will move past the area late Monday into Tuesday, allowing for a chance for showers. We’ll dry out through mid-week with temperatures running near or slightly above normal.
