A Year in Review: WLBT’s Biggest Stories of 2019

The Story: Ally Kostial was last seen alive on a July Friday night in the Oxford Square. The next morning, the 21-year-old Ole Miss student’s body was found at a fishing camp in Lafayette County. She had been shot eight times. Through an investigation, 22-year-old Brandon Theesefeld of Texas would be charged with her murder. Friends say the two had known each other for years and that their relationship was ‘complicated.’ An indictment says that Theesfeld kidnapped Kostial and later shot her. The two were captured on surveillance video together hours before she would be found dead. He has pleaded ‘not guilty.’